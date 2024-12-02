Hundreds of millions allocated for more private bomb shelters in north Israel

Jerusalem [Israel], December 2 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Defense and the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) Home Front Command signed an agreement with the Ministry of Finance to establish about 10,000 new reinforced rooms (bomb shelters) in civilian towns within 1-5 km (up to 3 miles) from the Lebanese border, on what the Ministry described as a "self-realization" route.

At the same time that the ceasefire in Lebanon began, the engineering and construction department at the Ministry of Defense began the construction of approximately 1,700 reinforced rooms (bomb shelters) in settlements near the border.

In a ceremony at the IDF's Home Front Command Sunday morning, the Ministries of Defense, the Treasury and the IDF signed a significant acceleration of the "Northern Shield" project - the national plan to strengthen the defence components in the north of the country. An agreement in the amount of 1.2 billion Shekels ($330 million) was signed.

As part of the agreement, the ministries of finance and defence will allocate 875 million Shekels ($240.9 million) to the "self-realization" route, which will allow residents living in 28 settlements at a distance of 1-5 km from the Lebanese border to set up a medical centre in their home, through a grant of up to 132,000 Shekels ($36,360). (ANI/TPS)

