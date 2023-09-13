Hundreds of trucks stuck as Pakistan-Afghanistan border remains closed after clashes

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 13 : The transit border between Pakistan and Afghanistan is still shut as talks between the two sides remained inconclusive, The Express Tribune reported on Tuesday.

The border which was closed on September 6 due to Pakistan and Afghanistan army clashes and exchange of fire caused suffering to hundreds of travellers and trucks which were stuck on the border for almost a week.

The news daily reported quoting an official, “The status quo persists. No progress so far in talks. In fact, both sides are no longer holding talks for now.”

The sources said after failure to resolve the issue through talks, the two sides were not talking to each other at least for now.

A Pakistani official while speaking on condition of anonymity said it was surprising the way the Afghan Taliban government was behaving.

Tensions have been building between Pakistan and the Taliban led government for months over the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) issue.

Earlier, Taliban-led Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MoIC) said that efforts are being made to reopen the Torkham crossing. Akhundzada Abdul Salam Javad, Taliban-led Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MoIC), said that they are following the issue seriously and talks are being held with Pakistani officials to resolve the issue.

On September 11, people in Afghanistan's Nangarhar held protests over the closure of the Torkham crossing. According to the protesters, Pakistan has regularly closed the Torkham border under various pretexts during the fruit and vegetable season.

Protesters urged Afghan and Pakistani officials to resolve their political differences through diplomatic channels.“When the season of fruits and vegetables arrives, you (Pakistan) close the path, make problems. You attack our checkpoints. Why?” said Wahidullah, a trader, according to TOLO News.

"The problems which are among the governments, you should solve it by any means, we don’t have any problems with it. But please don’t make obstacles for the transports,” said Farman Gul Shinwari, head of the free transport union in Nangarhar, TOLO News reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor