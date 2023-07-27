Hyderabad woman starves on US streets, mother seeks government's help

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 27 : A Hyderabad woman, who went to the US to pursue a master's degree, has been found starving on the streets of Chicago. Her mother has sought the Centre's help to bring her back to India "as soon as possible".

Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi from Hyderabad was doing her master's at TRINE University in Detroit, Chicago.

Her mother, Syeda Wahaj Fatima said, "My daughter had gone to the US for her masters in 2021. She was doing well. However, we had no contact with her for the past 2 months. Later we came to know that she had lost her bags, certificates and everything and went into depression. Her health condition is also very bad. We hope that she comes back as soon as possible."

The victim's condition was brought to light by Amjed Ullah Khan, a spokesperson of the Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT), a party based in Telangana.

"Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi had taken admission into TRINE University, Detroit for her masters in August 2021. She was doing well there. However, she has not been in touch with the family for the past 2 months. Around 2-3 days, a few boys from Hyderabad spotted her outside a masjid in Chicago," Khan, while talking to ANI, said.

The victim's mother also wrote a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and urged him to "immediately interfere" and bring back her daughter "as soon as possible."

"This is to state that my daughter Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi resident of 41-48, Sadullal Nazar behind Eid Gah, Moula Ali, Medchal District, Telangana State went to pursue her Master's in Information Science from TRINE University, Detroit, USA during Aug 2021 and was studying and was in touch with us. Since the last two months, she was not in touch with me and recently through two Hyderabadi youths we came to know that my daughter is under deep depression and her entire belonging has been stolen due to which she is on verge of starvation and being spotted on roads of Chicago, USA," the letter read.

"It is requested to kindly ask the Embassy of India. Washington DC, USA and Indian Consulate in Chicago, USA to immediately interfere and bring back my daughter as soon as possible back to India. Necessary action taken in this regard may be informed," she added.

MBT spokesman stated that they had appealed to External Affairs Minister Jaishankar to bring her back. "After my tweet, I recieved a reply from the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Consulate of Chicago that she is not in a condition to travel immediately."

"We are trying to send her parents to Chicago to take care of the girl. The parents do not have passports. We have appealed to IT Minister KTR (Telangana) to help in getting them passports and also a visa from the US Consulate in Hyderabad. Many individuals and organisations have come forward trip to the US," he said.

"We also got a quick response from the government. We thank Jaishankar, EAM and Indian Consulate in Chicago and also all the organisations that have come forward to help them," Khan added.

Earlier, the MBT Spokesperson tweeted, "Ms Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi from Hyd went to pursue MS from TRINE University, Detroit was found in a very bad condition in Chicago, IL. Her mother has appealed @DrSJaishankar to bring back her daughter. Would appreciate immediate help."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor