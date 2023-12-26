"I am your new Santa Claus": Alexei Navalny from Arctic jail

Moscow [Russia], December 26 : While confirming being held in a remote Arctic prison, jailed Russian leader Alexei Navalny said that he was in good spirits after a "pretty exhausting" 20-day transfer from a prison in the Vladimir region, Al Jazeera reported.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), where his account is updated by his allies, Navalny said, "I am your new Santa Claus".

This comes after the lawyers for Navalny claimed that they had lost touch with him for more than two weeks.

Earlier in the day, Navalny's team confirmed that the Russian opposition leader was found at a penal colony in Siberia, Russia, after two weeks of continued search.

"I now live above the Arctic Circle. In the village of Kharp on Yamal. The nearest town has the beautiful name of Labytnangi," he wrote after announcing, "I am your new Santa Claus" and noting that he had grown a beard during the "20 days of my transportation."

Earlier on Monday, his spokesperson, Kira Yarmysh, said Navalny had been tracked down and was in the IK-3 penal colony in Kharp in the Yamal-Nenets region, about 1,900 km (1,200 miles) northeast of Moscow, Al Jazeera reported.

The Kremlin critic's whereabouts had not been known since December 6, triggering concern from his allies, rights groups and Western governments.

"The 20 days of my transportation were pretty exhausting, but I'm still in a good mood," Navalny said.

"They brought me here on Saturday night. And I was transported with such precaution and on such a strange route (Vladimir - Moscow - Chelyabinsk - Ekaterinburg - Kirov - Vorkuta - Kharp) that I didn't expect anyone to find me here before mid-January," Navalny stated.

Navalny further thanked his supporters for being concerned about his wellbeing, adding, "Don't worry about me. I'm fine. I'm totally relieved that I've finally made it."

While his whereabouts were unknown, there was speculation that he was undergoing a prison transfer, which can take weeks in Russia because prisoners are slowly moved by rail between far-flung facilities, according to Al Jazeera.

Navalny's lawyers and supporters had been preparing for his expected transfer to a "special regime" colony, the harshest grade in Russia's prison system.

Meanwhile, Navalny's new home, known as the 'Polar Wolf' colony, is considered one of the toughest prisons in Russia, with inmates convicted of grave crimes incarcerated here. Winters are harsh there, with temperatures due to drop to about minus 28 degrees Celsius (minus 18 degrees Fahrenheit) over the next week, Al Jazeera reported.

Navalny has been behind bars since January 2021, when he returned to Moscow after recuperating in Germany from nerve agent poisoning that he blamed on the Kremlin.

Prior to his arrest, he campaigned against corruption and organised major anti-Kremlin protests. He has since received three prison terms and spent months in isolation in Penal Colony Number 6 for alleged minor infractions.

A court extended Navalny's sentence to 19 years on "extremism" charges and ruled that he be moved to a more secure, harsher prison.

Notably, Navalny has rejected all charges against him as politically motivated.

Further taking a jibe at Kremlin, the Russian opposition leader stated, "Since I'm Santa Claus, you're probably wondering about the presents... But I am a special-regime Santa Claus, so only those who have behaved very badly get presents," Al Jazeera reported.

