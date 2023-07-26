'I hate playing positive characters on television,' says Karanvir Bohra

Mumbai, July 26 Actor Karanvir Bohra, who is famous as the bad man of television as he has played many dark characters in television shows, has said that he hates playing positive characters on television.

Karanvir, who is currently seen in the show 'Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum', in an exclusive interview spoke about the show and much more.

The actor who has played many negative characters on television screen is again seen playing a negative role in this show as well.

He said: “I like playing negative roles. I hesitate performing positive roles on television because I feel there is not much to perform.You get stuck in that role. I hate playing positive characters on television.”

Talking about the love the show 'Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum' is getting, he said: "People are loving and watching the show. We all are very happy that our hard work is getting paid off. Now Anita Hassandani has entered the show and in the following weeks, many new twists and dramas will be unveiled.”

Karanvir is seen performing action scenes in the show. “I love doing action and stunts. It's my dream to be a part of any historical show and ride horses and do stunts. I enjoy doing fight sequences and action,” he said.

About his future projects, he said: “I cannot disclose anything about my upcoming project right now. But it is a crazy show and I am sure the audience will love it. Just wait till August and details will be revealed about the same.”

