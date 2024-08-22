"I hope PM Modi will be an important advocate for peace process": Former chairman of Ukraine Parliament

Kyiv [Ukraine], August 22 : Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ukraine, Dmytro Razumkov, former chairman of Verkhovna Rada (or Ukrainian Parliament) expressed his belief that PM Modi could play a key role as an advocate for peace in the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

While speaking with ANI, Razumkov spoke about PM Modi's visit to Ukraine and asserted that deepening relations with India is needed. "It is an important day as we will see Prime Minister Modi in Kyiv today on National Flag Day in support of our country and our independence. India is a great country internationally and economically. It is a good signal for relations between our two countries. We need to deepen our relations with India," Razumkov said.

Razumkov also spoke about India advocating peace and said, "We all need peace... I hope that Mr Modi will be an important advocate for the peace process. But we must understand that Russia is a very big and specific enemy. Ukraine also wants its territory back. I hope this visit will give a new opportunity for discussion and a better position for my country in this (peace) process," he said.

Meanwhile, while addressing a press meeting with Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk, PM Modi said India supports dialogue and diplomacy for the early restoration of peace and stability and is ready to provide all possible cooperation along with its friendly countries.

"The ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia are a matter of deep concern for all of us. India firmly believes that no problem can be solved on the battlefield. The loss of innocent lives in any crisis has become the biggest challenge for entire humanity. We support dialogue and diplomacy for the early restoration of peace and stability. For this, India is ready to provide all possible cooperation along with its friendly countries," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister reached Poland on Wednesday on the first leg of his two-nation visit. He will go to Ukraine from Poland. The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has lasted for almost two-and-a-half years.

PM Modi, after wrapping up his engagements in Poland, will travel to Ukraine at the invitation of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. It will be the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine.

