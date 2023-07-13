'IBD 3': Sudha Chandran gets nostalgic as contestant celebrates her life through performance

Mumbai, July 13 The upcoming episode of 'India's Best Dancer 3' will be a 'Ladies Special', and will celebrate the spirit of womanhood, honouring some of India's 'super-women' and their arduous journey. A highlights of this episode will be contestant Debparna Goswami, along with her choreographer Tarun Raj Nihalani, who will honour veteran dancer and actress Sudha Chandran with their act, leaving her nostalgic.

As Debparna Goswami and her choreographer Tarun Raj Nihalani deliver a thrilling and heartfelt performance and narrate her journey by dancing to her songs 'Nachdi Phira' and 'Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu', Sudha will give them a standing ovation.

Moved by the performance, Sudha Chandran will express gratitude to the duo by giving them an idol of Natraj and a pair of ghungroo.

Complimenting the act and talking about her challenging journey, Sudha Chandran will say: "I feel proud that, being a woman, I did this. People usually say 'What can women do?' Arey, aurate hi toh ye kar sakti hai! Nari shakti bohot hi khatarnaak hai (Only women can do it, women power trumps everything)."

She will then say: "People do talk about my journey, but today - my journey, of those three years, and the memories which I kept locked inside me suddenly passed through me."

She will recount that she saw her father in their performance and was reminded of her accident when her doctors told her that she will lose her leg. Her father then told her: "I will be your leg" and then promised her that he will walk with her till she reaches the peak of her success.

"Never lose hope, keep going every day and fulfill all your dreams. I follow this till today and keep telling myself 'I am the best'."

Speaking of his emotional connection with Sudha Chandran, Terence Lewis will say: "When this incident happened with Sudha ji, I was around 5 or 6 years old. My oldest sister, who was a classmate of Sudha ji, came back from school one day and told us about the accident; we were all shaken."

He will further mention: "During our evening prayers, we would all come together and pray for her. I remember for the longest time, my father would say one prayer especially for her recovery. When Sudha ji got the Jaipur Foot, we all celebrated, and it was a very emotional moment for us."

The other personalities in the episode will include Major Priya Jhingan - Lady Cadet No 1 and silver medalist from the first batch of 25 lady officers who were commissioned in the Indian Army, and Rajani Pandit, India's first female detective.

This 'Ladies Special' of 'India's Best Dancer 3' will air on Sony Entertainment Television.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor