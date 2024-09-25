"Ice has started to melt" says Bangladesh Nationalist Party leader after meeting with Indian envoy

Dhaka [Bangladesh], September 25 : Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), one of the largest political parties in Bangladesh, believes that the "ice has started to melt" with India after the takeover of an interim government following student-led clashes that saw the ouster of Sheikh Hasina as Prime Minister.

The BNP, led by Begum Khaleda Zia, who has served as prime minister for two terms earlier, has been critical of some of the initiatives and agreements concluded with India over the past 15 years during the tenure of Hasina.

Recently, in a significant political outreach, Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka, Pranay Verma, held a meeting with BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakrul Islam Alamgir at the BNP office to discuss strengthening relations.

Speaking to ANI, Alamgir said that Verma's visit has led to many positives for both countries.

"There was a question about our relations since last election in Bangladesh. But this time, the visit of the High Commissioner (of India) in our office, definitely improved the situation. Ice has started melting," said Mirza Fakrul. The BNP had boycotted the Bangladesh parliamentary elections held in January 2024.

"India and Bangladesh always have very good relations and the relationship improved. Certainly, this is also one of the turning point of the relationship between India and Bangladesh," he said.

The BNP Secretary General said that his party has assured India that should they come to power, they will not allow the soil of Bangladesh to be used by separatist organisations. In the past, there have been reports of militant outfits in the North East of India sheltering in Bangladesh.

"We discussed normal relationship between the two countries. We mentioned the water sharing issues, the border killings, trade imbalances in existence. At the same time, India's main issue was the security problem. We have assured that if we are in the power, we will ensure that this land will not be used by the separatists," Mirza Fakrul toldabout his meeting with High Commissioner Verma.

More than a month ago, a student-led movement ousted Bangladesh's Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, after weeks of protests and clashes that killed over 600 people. Sheikh Hasina fled to India on August 5 and an interim government led by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus was formed. While the BNP is not part of the interim set-up it is likely to be a key contestant once elections are announced.

The BNP chief Khaleda Zia was released from jail a day after the fall of the Hasina government.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakrul said, "Bangladesh and India relationship had been very good all the times. But there was some misunderstanding regarding the relationship of BNP and India. I think that ice has started melting. I hope this (relationship) will be better this time. They (India) will try to understand our situation. We, specially, have reiterated that India should try to feel the pulse of the people of this country. They should not put all the eggs in one basket. They should develop relationship people to people."

A step forward for Indo-Bangladesh relations came when External Affairs Minister Jasishankar met the foreign Affairs Advisor of the interim Bangladesh Government Md. Touhid Hossain on the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

"Definitely, it is very significant. After this change in Bangladesh power politics, foreign advisor meeting Jaishankar, must be very significant and very important also, and we believe that relationship will be strengthened after this meeting", the BNP secretary general said.

"The cooperation of the people of India and Bangladesh should be stronger. People to people relationship is the key in strengthening the relationship between India and Bangladesh" Mirza Fakrul added.

The BNP which has been a bitter rival of the Awami League led by Sheikh Hasina believes that Hasina should return to Bangladesh and face the allegations against her.

"I don't know as yet if the government made it official request to India to send her(Sheikh Hasina) back to Bangladesh. But I think that the former Prime Minister should come back to face the allegations against her and she should be accountable," Mirza Fakrul said.

Meanwhile, the BNP says it has alerted its units about the safety of the minority Hindu community in the country ahead of Durga Puja festival to be celebrated from October 9 to 13. The celebrations will be held 32,666 pavilions of Bangladesh.

"We are very much concerned about the wrong narrative that the Hindu communities are facing a serious problem in Bangladesh. I don't think that any serious problem is going on. After every change, there are some problems that are political, not religious or communal. Some events happened. These are all political in nature, not communal. But, we are very alert to safeguard the minority of our country. Specially, ahead of Puja, we have already instructed our units in throughout the country to be alert", he said.

The Bangladesh Nationalists Party also believes that Bangladesh would soon make the transition from the interim government to a democratically elected one.

