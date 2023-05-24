ICESCO and UOS sign strategic partnership

Sharjah [UAE], May 24 (ANI/WAM): As part of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (ICESCO) efforts to develop and enhance quality partnerships with various vital sectors in society, Salim Omar Salim, the Regional Director of ICESCO in Sharjah, and Prof Hamid Al Naimiy, the Chancellor of the University of Sharjah (UoS), have announced a strategic partnership to promote education, research, and cultural exchange locally and globally.

During a visit by the Regional Director of the organisation to the university campus, both parties discussed strengthening their collaboration in areas such as research, joint academic programmes, capacity building, student and faculty exchange, as well as cultural and social activities. The partnership aims to enhance academic and research excellence while contributing to the advancement of Islamic culture and civilisation.

"We are delighted to partner with the University of Sharjah, one of the leading academic institutions in the region, embodying the visions and plans of Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. The strategic partnership holds immense importance as it unlocks new avenues for collaboration and development, paving the way for a positive impact on education systems, cultural diversity, and innovation. It will equip the coming generations with the essential experiences and knowledge required to navigate the ever-changing world," stated Salim Omar Salim.

On his part, Professor Al Naimiy expressed his delight at collaborating with the ICESCO and praised its efforts and plans to support and enhance academic excellence and scientific research in the region. He emphasised that under the support and patronage of Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and President of the UoS, the university consistently works on establishing scientific and research partnerships with numerous local, regional, and international institutions, reflecting its scientific and research stature. Through these partnerships, the university contributes to serving the local community. He added that this partnership will contribute to strengthening cooperation among influential stakeholders in the research community, in addition to providing opportunities for students and faculty members to pursue their education and develop common areas that contribute to building the knowledge economy.

The meeting also discussed opportunities for joint cooperation in the field of space, provision of employment opportunities for graduates, and entrepreneurship programmes. Both parties explored ways to bridge academic institutions with the job market and organise specialised joint programmes to help students address future challenges.

The partnership between ICESCO and the University of Sharjah is expected to yield significant benefits for the academic community, as well as the wider society. It will contribute to the development of new knowledge, enhance cultural and social understanding, and foster a spirit of cooperation and collaboration across borders. (ANI/WAM)

