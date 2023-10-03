ICG ship ‘Samudra Prahari’ arrives in Indonesia to demonstrate commitment to addressing pollution threats

Jakarta [Indonesia], October 3 : The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) vessel Samudra Prahari, a specialized pollution-control ship, arrived at the port of Tanjung Priok in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Sunday. This visit signifies India's commitment to addressing marine pollution threats in the region and is part of India's ASEAN initiatives for Marine Pollution Response.

The visit underscores India's expertise and collaborative efforts in tackling regional maritime challenges, particularly those related to marine pollution threats, according to a release issued by the Ministry of Defence on Monday.

The specialized Pollution Control Vessel earlier made port call in Bangkok, Thailand from September 16 to 20. The vessel which is equipped with a Chetak Helicopter in pollution response configuration, highlights India's commitment to enhancing pollution response capabilities in the region.

As a part of an overseas exchange program, the ship has aboard 13 National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets who will participate actively in the "Puneet Sagar Abhiyan" thereby giving the Abhiyan an international reach.

This program focuses on beach clean-ups and similar activities, fostering collaboration with partner nations, according to the official release.

The ICG ship received a warm welcome from BAKAMAL (Indonesia Maritime Security Agency) band playing fanfare and other welcoming military tunes as a gesture to their Indian friends.

During the ship's four-day stay at Jakarta, it will engage with BAKAMLA in professional exchanges, cross-deck visits, table-top exercises, pollution response demonstrations, joint yoga sessions, joint exercises, as well as official and social engagements, including visits to capacity-building facilities.

The visit is an outcome of India's ASEAN initiatives as announced by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the ASEAN Defence Minister Meeting Plus held in 2022 in Cambodia. The initiative aligns seamlessly with India's visionary approach, as outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, encapsulated in "SAGAR - Security and Growth for All in the Region".

