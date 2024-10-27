ICT issues directive for Sheikh Hasina's advisors, 10 former ministers to appear in court on Nov 18

Dhaka [Bangladesh], October 27 : The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has issued a directive to produce 20 individuals, including 10 former ministers and two advisors to former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, before the court on November 18 in connection with crimes against humanity and genocide during the July-August uprising, according to a report by The Daily Star.

Among the 20 individuals summoned by the ICT on November 18 are Anisul Huq, Abdur Razzaque, Faruk Khan, Dipu Moni, Shajahan Khan, Golam Dastagir Gazi, Kamal Ahmed Majumdar, Zunaid Ahmed Palak, Salman F Rahman, Toufiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, Rashed Khan Menon and Hasanul Haq Inu.

The three-member tribunal, led by its chairman Justice Md Golam Mortuza Majumdar, passed the orders after the prosecution filed two petitions to have them arrested, BM Sultan Mahmud, a prosecutor of ICT, told The Daily Star.

The ICT has set November 18 as the date for the procedural hearing of 20 individuals, including former ministers and advisors, accused of crimes against humanity and genocide, Mahmud said.

Earlier on October 17, the ICT had issued arrest warrants against Hasina and 45 other top Awami League leaders, including former ministers and officials.

Over 60 complaints of crimes against humanity and genocide have been filed against former PM Sheikh Hasina and many of her party members with the ICT investigation agency. The investigation agency and the prosecution team have already launched probes into the complaints, the Daily Star reported. The government has also prepared a draft to amend the International Crimes (Tribunals) Act-1973.

Earlier on August 31, Bangladesh interim government's foreign affairs advisor, Mohammed Touhid Hossain, had said that as cases mount against Sheikh Hasina, his country could consider seeking the extradition of the former premier but that would create an "embarrassing situation for the Indian government."

Notably, Sheikh Hasina resigned from her post of Prime Minister on August 5 and fled to India in a military aircraft, following mounting protests against the contentious government job quota system that had sparked widespread anti-government demonstrations.

Following Hasina's resignation, a caretaker government was formed in Bangladesh, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus.

