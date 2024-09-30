IDF says head of Lebanon branch of PFLP, Hamas' Lebanon chief eliminated

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 30 : Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has announced that the head of the Lebanon Branch of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), Nidal Abdel-Aal and the head of the PFLP's military office in Lebanon, Imad Odeh, were killed in an intelligence-based strike.

The IDF said that Hamas' Lebanon branch chief Fateh Sherif was killed in an airstrike. According to the IDF, Nidal Abdel-Aal took part in planning and carrying out terror attacks against Israel and directed terror activities in Judea and Samaria. He directed the bus bombing attack in Beitar Illit and the shooting attack from a passing vehicle at the Huwara Junction in 2023.

In a post on X, the IDF stated, "Head of the Lebanon Branch of the PFLP terrorist organization, terrorist Nidal Abdel-Aal and Head of PFLP's Military Office in Lebanon, terrorist Imad Odeh, were eliminated in a joint IDF and ISA intelligence-based strike. Abdel-Aal took part in planning and carrying out terror attacks against Israel and directed terror activities in Judea and Samaria, operating to establish terror infrastructure to use in attacks on Israeli civilians. Nidal Abdel-Aal directed the bus bombing attack in Beitar Illit on March 9, 2023, and the shooting attack from a passing vehicle at the Huwara Junction on March 25, 2023, during which two IDF soldiers were injured."

According to the IDF, Sherif was responsible for coordinating Hamas' terror activities in Lebanon with Hezbollah operatives, as well as Hamas' efforts in Lebanon to recruit operatives and acquire weapons.

In a post on X, the IDF stated, "Fateh Sherif, Head of the Lebanon Branch in the Hamas terrorist organisation, was eliminated in a precise IAF strike. Sherif was responsible for coordinating Hamas' terror activities in Lebanon with Hezbollah operatives, as well as Hamas' efforts in Lebanon to recruit operatives and acquire weapons. Fateh Sherif was also an accredited @UNRWA member, and was the head of the UNRWA Teachers Union in Lebanon. The IDF and the ISA will to continue to operate against anyone who poses a threat to the civilians of the State of Israel."

On Sunday, the Israel military said that it has eliminated another senior Hezbollah official, Nabil Qaouk, in a precise airstrike. Qaouk was a commander of Hezbollah's Preventative Security Unit and a member of their Executive Council.

In a post on X, IDF wrote, "ELIMINATED: The Commander of Hezbollah's Preventative Security Unit and a member of their Executive Council, Nabil Qaouk, was eliminated in a precise IDF strike."Qaouk, notably joined Hezbollah in the 1980s and was regarded as an important source of expertise in his field."

"Qaouk was close to Hezbollah's senior commanders and was directly engaged in terrorist attacks against the State of Israel and its citizens. He joined Hezbollah in the 1980s and was regarded as an important source of expertise in his field, having served as the Deputy Commander of the southern region on the Operational Council, Commander of the southern region, and Deputy Commander of the Operational Council," the IDF further stated.

On Saturday, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed the killing of Hassan Nasrallah in the airstrikes carried out by the Israeli military in Beirut. In a statement, IDF said, "Hassan Nasrallah will no longer be able to terrorize the world."

The IDF said that alongside Nasrallah, the commander of Hezbollah's so-called Southern Front, Ali Karaki, was also killed, along with other commanders, The Times of Israel reported.

Nasrallah was targeted at Hezbollah's main headquarters in the southern suburbs of Beirut, a Hezbollah stronghold known as the Dahiyeh on Friday. The headquarters is underground, beneath residential buildings in the Dahiyeh, according to the IDF.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor