IDF says it struck manned Hezbollah observation post in Lebanon

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 9 : The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said it struck a manned Hezbollah observation post in Lebanon in response to the attacks carried out on the border, The Times of Israel reported.

In addition, the IDF said it identified a group of operatives at an anti-tank missile launch site, from where the attack was conducted earlier. According to the IDF, the site and operatives were struck.

Taking to X, IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said, "Earlier today, IDF forces attacked a manned observation post of the terrorist organisation Hezbollah. In addition, the IDF forces identified terrorists who were at the anti-tank launching position, from where a shot was fired into Israeli territory last night. IDF forces attacked the squad."

Earlier on Friday, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said that the Israeli military is witnessing more Hamas operatives surrendering to forces amid the fighting in the Gaza Strip, according to a report by The Times of Israel.

Hagari said, "Our troops are operating in the heart of Hamas's 'centers of gravity' in south and northern Gaza simultaneously, in Jabaliya, Shejaiya, and in the Khan Younis area."

He noted that Israel is engaged in a fierce battle with Hamas terrorists. Hagari said, "We are engaged in fierce battles with Hamas terrorists, who hide underground. We are killing many terrorists and seeing more and more terrorists surrendering in battle, and turning themselves into our forces."

Daniel Hagari said that the IDF, in the past 48 hours, has arrested over 200 suspects in the Gaza Strip. He said, "Dozens of them have been handed over for interrogation by the Military Intelligence Directorate's Unit 504 and Shin Bet in Israel, including Hamas commanders and Nukhba operatives."

IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said two soldiers were seriously injured during an operation to rescue hostages in the Gaza Strip overnight. He said the troops raided a Hamas site and killed terrorists who abducted and held people as hostages. He stated that the operation failed and no hostages were rescued, according to The Times of Israel report.

Hagari said, "We will continue to act in a number of ways, operationally and with intelligence, with the Shin Bet, to return all the hostages home and to obtain information on them."

Meanwhile, IDF said that jewellery worth USD 22,430 could have been put forward for buying fuel, electricity and water. However, Hamas' political bureau head, Ismail Haniyeh, was purchasing luxury jewellery worth thousands of dollars. The IDF even shared pictures of the receipt on X.

Taking to X, IDF stated, "USD 22,430 worth of jewelry could have been put toward the purchase of fuel, electricity, water, etc... While the son of Hamas' head of the political bureau, Ismail Haniya, is purchasing thousands of dollars of luxury jewelry, Gazan civilians are left with nothing. Here are the receipts."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor