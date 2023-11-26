IFFI 2023: Personal experiences inspired in crafting 'Family Album', says Uruguayan director

Panaji, Nov 25 Stating that the film 'Family Album' will help both parents and children to better understand each other, Uruguayan director Guillermo Rocamora shared that it is based on personal experiences.

During the screening of the film under the 'Cinema of the World' category at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) here, Rocamora shared his thoughts with the delegates during an interaction.

Speaking about how his personal experiences inspired in crafting the film, the director said, “It is about my family experience... After my parents got divorced, my 16-year-old brother had the brilliant idea to invite my father to play drums in his band. This story has been with me for many years and it became the genesis of this project and now a film has been made on it.”

The film, which is in Spanish language, delves into the arduous process of becoming an adult, the complicated relationship between parents and children as both grow older, and the world of amateur rock bands. It centres on the father-son relationship.

With a blend of drama and humour, the film aims to resonate with the audience of all ages, inviting them to reflect on their own interpersonal relationships and connections within the framework of family.

Expressing this, Rocamora elaborated, “Manuel, the main character, battles with the choice to be a musician or not, choices that many young people are confronted with. On the other hand, the father in the film is trying to get back to music and relive his younger days, something that many older persons also go through."

The director added that he is hopeful the film will be illuminating for both parents and children with ideas and tools to better understand each other in crucial moments of life.

