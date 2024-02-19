IKBCC chief reiterates demand for Ram Temple in South Korea

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 19 : Emphasising strong and old cultural connections between India and South Korea, the president of Indo-Korea Business Culture Centre (IKBCC) Zena Chung on Monday said that she had proposed constructing a Ram Temple her country and said the Ayodha temple will give also give a boost to the economy of Uttar Pradesh.

"We have a Ram temple in Ayodhya and a temple devoted to Lord Ram in South Korea will foster the 2000 years old historical and cultural connection between the two countries," Zena Chung toldon the sidelines of the fourth groundbreaking ceremony of UP Global Investors Summit 2023 held in February last year.

"I would like to extend my congratulations on Ayodhya temple...The positive vibration and the festival mood was unbelievable and it is going to boost tourism and it will boost the whole economy in UP," she added.

IKBCC chief referred to a Korean legend in which a princess from Ayodhya Suriratna crossed the ocean some 2,000 years ago to go to Korea and married a local King. Several people in South Korea consider themselves to be descendants of Suriratna.

"The Princess of Ayodhya Suriratna sailed to South Korea 2000 years ago. Later on, Suriratna married the King and became Queen Heo Hwang-ok," Zena Chung said.

The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the rituals at the grand ceremony.

Zena Chung toldthat there is a "promising atmosphere" for business in Uttar Pradesh.

South Korea and India celebrated 50 years of diplomatic ties in December last year.

