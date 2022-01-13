Imran govt asks medical board to examine Nawaz Sharif's condition for his return to Pak

In order to speed up the process of Nawaz Sharif's extradition case, the Imran Khan government has asked the provincial Punjab government to constitute a medical board to examine the medical reports of former Pakistan Prime Minister submitted to the government to figure out the former premier's health condition to return to Pakistan, reported local media.

Attorney General Khalid Javed on Wednesday wrote a letter to Zafar Nasrullah Khan, home secretary, Government of Punjab, to constitute a medical board to examine the medical reports submitted by Shehbaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif, reported The News International.

Meanwhile in December last year, Adviser to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Shahzad Akbar s said Nawaz Sharif had been cornered in the UK as the Pakistan government was actively pursuing his extradition case. He said Sharif was a convict and was not even entitled to get a visit visa as per UK's immigration laws.

"When Sharif applied for a second extension in his stay, Pakistan filed an objection with the UK home secretary and the extension request was rejected. "Now Nawaz Sharif has challenged the home secretary's decision in the immigration tribunal," he said and added that Sharif would immediately be required to leave the UK in case the home secretary's decision was upheld, Dawn reported.

"Since Sharif's passport has expired and the renewal application rejected (for he being a proclaimed offender), the former prime minister will be issued one-time travel documents when he would be extradited or he himself planned to return to Pakistan," he said and quipped that the Kot Lakhpat Jail was awaiting him.

The government of Punjab is requested to constitute a medical board/committee to examine the documents submitted as medical reports on behalf of the petitioner so that the expert medical opinion regarding the physical condition of Nawaz Sharif and his ability to travel back to Pakistan is made available, read the letter.

The Medical Board may examine the documents submitted by the petitioner in the court and evaluate all the known and reported facts and public activities of Nawaz Sharif to form an opinion, if any, on this subject, the attorney general told the Punjab government.

"Once the expert medical opinion is available, this office shall proceed as per the order of the court," The News International quoted the letter as saying.

The letter referred to a previous order by the Lahore High Court dated 16-11-2019 which granted Nawaz Sharif one-time permission to travel abroad as an interim arrangement for four weeks and he was to return when certified by doctors that he has regained his health and is fit to return to Pakistan.

( With inputs from ANI )

