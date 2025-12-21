Imran Khan calls for protest, announces intention to challenge Toshakhana-II verdict in court

Islamabad, Dec 21 Jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has issued a call for nationwide protest and announced his intention to challenge the court's verdict in the Toshakhana-II case in the Islamabad High Court, local media reported on Sunday.

His statement on Saturday came after a Pakistani court sentenced Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi to 17 years in prison in connection with the Toshakhana -II case.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder does not have access to his social media handles in prison.

“I have sent a message to (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister) Sohail Afridi to prepare for the street movement. The entire nation will have to rise for its rights," Imran Khan said as per the account of the conversation between the PTI leader and his lawyer shared on X, the Dawn reported.

Imran Khan stated that the court's decision did not come as a surprise; however, he asked his legal team to approach the high court against the verdict.

"Like the baseless decisions and sentences of the last three years, the Toshakhana-II decision is also nothing new to me. This decision was given in haste by the judge without any evidence and without fulfilling the legal requirements," he claimed, adding that his legal team was "not even heard".

The PTI founder said it was unavoidable for the Insaf Lawyers Forum and the legal community to "come to the front foot" for the supremacy of law and the restoration of the Constitution.

In a statement, the PTI termed the sentence "blatantly unconstitutional, illegal, malicious and the worst form of political revenge and a textbook case of victimisation".

The Toshakhana-2 corruption case involves the purchase of an expensive jewellery set, gifted to Imran Khand by the Saudi Crown Prince during an official visit in May 2021, at a nominal price.

The verdict was pronounced by Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)'s special court during proceedings conducted at Rawalpindi's Adiala jail, where Imran Khan is imprisoned.

Under the ruling, Imran Khan was sentenced to a total of 17 years in prison, receiving 10 years of rigorous imprisonment under several sections of the Pakistan Penal Code, and seven years under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Bushra Bibi also received a 17-year imprisonment sentence under the same legal provisions.

Additionally, both were fined Rs 16.4 million, with failure to pay the fines resulting in further imprisonment.

"This court, while passing sentences, has considered the old age of Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi, as well as the fact that Bushra Imran Khan is a female. It is in consideration of both said factors that a lenient view has been taken in awarding lesser punishment," the court said in its order, the Dawn reported.

