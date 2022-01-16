Imran Khan govt committing economic murder of poor people, says Shahbaz as inflation surges in Pak

The Imran Khan Government is committing economic murder of the poor people in the country, said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief Shahbaz Sharif as people are facing difficulties with rising inflation. The passage of the mini-budget has also spread fears of hike in prices, reported local media.

The regime is committing "economic murder of the poor", said Shahbaz criticising the Government's decision to increase petroleum prices, reported Geo News.

This incompetent and corrupt Government has plunged the nation in the mire of inflation," he said.

"It is the result of Imran Khan Niazi's and his government's negligence and corruption," said Shahbaz as inflation rises in the country.

Whenever petroleum prices increase in the international market, the Government quickly reacts to it and increases prices in Pakistan, said Shahbaz, stressing that the Imran Khan government never bothers providing any relief to the masses when the international market witnesses a downward trend in the petroleum prices.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor