Imran Khan names Mahmood Khan Achakzai as National Assembly opposition leader

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 20 : Incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has nominated Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PMAP) Chairman Mahmood Khan Achakzai for the post of Opposition Leader in the National Assembly (NA) and Azam Khan Swati for the Senate, Dawn reported.

"Azam Khan Swati has been nominated as Leader of the Opposition in the Senate," PTI Secretary-General Salman Akram Raja said on Wednesday. He further said that Imran has requested five names to decide on his nominee for the opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly,

The announcement follows the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) disqualification of PTI's Omar Ayub Khan as the National Assembly's opposition leader and Shibli Faraz from the Senate opposition leadership, along with other opposition MNAs and MPAs, after their convictions in the May 9 (2023) cases. Both PTI opposition leaders were formally removed from their posts on August 8.

Notably on May 9, 2023, Imran Khan was arrested in a corruption case while making a court appearance in Islamabad, triggering nationwide protests by his supporters who blame the Pakistan army for the PTI leader's arrest.

Speaking to reporters outside the Supreme Court, Raja said Imran had nominated Achakzai, who currently leads the Tehreek-i-Tahaffuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan (TTAP), to replace Ayub.

"The PTI founder has entrusted the matter of by-elections [to seats vacated after recent convictions of lawmakers in May 9 cases] to the party's political committee," he said.

"A political committee meeting will be held later today, where a decision will be made in this regard," Raja added, Dawn reported.

Last week, the Peshawar High Court had issued a stay order for the appointments of new opposition leaders in the NA and Senate, and also issued notices to the ECP, seeking its response to two separate petitions filed by Ayub and Faraz challenging their disqualification and de-notification as MNA and Senator, respectively.

The PTI is part of a coalition of six opposition parties, working under the TTAP banner, which was formed last year. Earlier this month, the alliance held a multi-party conference, appealing for a new social contract to restore the Constitution and democracy.

The TTAP formalised its organisational structure in July, declaring blanket support for all anti-government protests. During a press conference, Raja announced Achakzai's appointment as TTAP chairman, with PTI's Asad Qaiser serving as Secretary General, Dawn reported.

