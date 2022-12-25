Imran Khan summons PTI lawmakers from 2 ruling provinces on December 28

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan has summoned all PTI lawmakers to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) House in Islamabad on December 28 to chalk out a strategy for their resignations, according to a report in Geo News.

The report said, "PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry, confirmed that the party chairman had summoned the session, adding that Imran Khan would address the MNAs via a video link from Zaman Park Lahore."

According to sources, Khan and the lawmakers would discuss their strategy regarding the Assembly resignations.

The PTI had earlier announced that it will reach out to National Assembly Speaker Parvez Ashraf and verify the resignations on December 22. The move was, however, postponed after the Punjab Governor's denotification of the Punjab Chief Minister, reported Geo News.

The Pakistan National Assembly Secretariat on Thursday notified that the Speaker would again call the PTI lawmakers to his chamber.

"PTI's members of the National Assembly will be called in for verification of their resignations in pursuance of "Paragraph (b) of Sub-Rule (2) of Rule 43 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in NA, 2007," the notification read.

The former Pakistan chairman is facing an uncertain future after the governor of Punjab province, Balighur Rehman, de-notified Chaudhry Parvez Elahi as the chief minister in the early hours of Friday, local media reported.

Earlier this month, the PTI chairman announced that provincial governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will dissolve their assemblies on December 23 to pave the way for fresh elections.

Warning that his 'country is sinking', he announced that the PTI governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will dissolve their assemblies on December 23.

"Till the time free and fair elections are not held, we fear that the country (Pakistan) will sink further," the PTI chief said in a video address with Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi and his Khyber Pakhtunkhwa counterpart Mahmood Khan by his side.

Imran reiterated his demand for free and fair elections, failing which he warned that the country might fall further into the abyss.

Saying that free and fair elections were the only solution to Pakistan's problems, the former Pakistan PM added that the government is not willing to hold fresh elections as it fears losing, Dawn reported.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor