Imran Khan thanks Pakistan American community for raising funds for those killed in "peaceful protest"

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 23 : Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan thanked Pakistani American community for raising funds for families of victims killed during police torture during a "peaceful protest."

Taking to Twitter, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief said, "On my appeal to raise funds for the families of the 25 who were shot while doing peaceful protests, the Pakistani American community has raised USD 511,000 in 24 hours. I want to thank the Pakistani American Community and special thanks to Dr Nasrullah and Asad Faizi for setting up the fund."

Khan, who is on bail till June 2, was arrested on May 9 in the Al-Qadir Trust case. After Khan's arrest, the PTI workers held protests in cities across the country, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, Peshawar, and Mardan.

On the other hand, on May 14, Islamabad police said that 564 people were detained for violence after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan's arrest. It said that government property worth Pakistani rupees (PKR) 25 crore was damaged during the violent protests.

According to Islamabad police, the protesters burnt 12 vehicles and 34 motorcycles. Taking to its official Twitter handle, the Islamabad police said that armed protesters targeted Tarnool police station, Sangjani police station and Ramna police station.

Islamabad Police in a tweet said, "Government property worth Rs 25 crore was damaged during the violent protests. The protesters set ablaze 12 vehicles and 34 motorcycles, including the SP Industrial Area office. Armed protestors attacked the Tarnool police station, Sangjani police station and Ramna police station. Eleven FC personnel and 71 police officers and jawans were injured in the violent protests. 26 cases have been registered against the evil elements. Islamabad police detained 564 people involved in violence. More arrests are being made."

Meanwhile, the National Assembly on Monday passed a resolution denouncing "shameless incidents" on May 9 and expressing solidarity with the armed forces, Geo News reported.

The resolution put out by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif supported the civil-military leadership's choice to prosecute rioters in accordance with pertinent national legislation, such as the Pakistan Army Act.

In reference to the unprecedented almost three-day-long violent protests by PTI supporters after their leader Imran Khan's incarceration, the resolution reaffirmed the designation of May 9 as "Black Day," reported Geo News.

