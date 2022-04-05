'Imran Khan Took Money From India & Israel' says PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Politics in Pakistan is taking a new turn every day, now PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari claimed that Imran Khan had taken funding from India and Israel. Zardari while addressing the people on Monday near Shikarpur in Sindh said Khan has no right to level the 'foreign conspiracy' charge as the funding has been channelized to Imran Khan's PTI.

Zardari said You were agitating against unemployment, poverty, and increasing inflation. And he says 'foreign conspiracy'? He is himself implicated in the foreign funding case. It has been proven that he took money from Pakistan's enemies- Israel and India to run PTI. With what face is he saying 'foreign conspiracy'? We appeal to the ISPR and every institution that was present in the National Security Committee meeting that Imran Khan is saying that we are traitors."

لائیو: چیئرمین پاکستان پیپلز پارٹی بلاول بھٹو زرداری، شکارپور کے قریب لکھی موڑ کے مقام پر عوام سے خطاب کررہے ہیں۔ https://t.co/OTLGKaDenT — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) April 4, 2022

Earlier, Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri dismissed the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan calling it ‘unconstitutional’. "Unfortunately, this is an effective operation for regime change by a foreign government," Suri said.

After the dismissal of the no-trust vote, Pak PM Imran Khan addressed the nation and said, "I have advised President to dissolve National Assembly."