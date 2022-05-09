Imran Khan warns Shehbaz govt 'no power could stop' long march on May 20

Abbottabad [Pakistan], May 9 Addressing the Abbottabad public gathering, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday warned Shehbaz Sharif's government that no power could stop them from entering the federal capital during the long march to be held on May 20.

He warned the federal government led by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) that over 2 million people will reach Islamabad to get real independence and to protest against the "imported government," reported ARY News.

Khan told the Shehbaz Sharif-led government that two million people will come to the federal capital irrespective of how many containers are put up to create hindrances.

"Our opponents say if the temperature is high, then people will not come out. Put as many containers as you want, but 2 million people will come to Islamabad," said Imran Khan, reported Geo News.

The former Prime Minister told his supporters that the incumbent government "fears" their passion and added that 11 parties had gathered to remove him from power.

The PTI chairman claimed that when he and his supporters will come to Islamabad, the federal capital will fill up with the chants of "imported hukomat na manzoor" (imported government unacceptable) and "we want real freedom," reported Geo News.

He criticized that the US wanted an obedient prime minister in Pakistan which got in the shape of Shehbaz Sharif.

He called PM Sharif 'beggar, coward and dacoit', adding that the nation will not accept the slavery of the US at any cost, reported ARY News.

Imran Khan said that his only motive is working for the welfare of the Pakistani nation and he will not sacrifice the national interests for the interests of the US.

He said that the Pakistani nation does not believe in any superpower except the complete supremacy of Allah Almighty.

The PTI has finalized a strategy for bringing millions to Islamabad for a long march and avoiding arrests and has conveyed this to the third-tier leadership of the party.

The upcoming public gatherings were scheduled in Abbottabad on May 8, Jhelum on May 10, Attock on May 12, Mardan on May 13, Sialkot on May 14, Faisalabad on May 15, Swabi on May 16, Kohat on May 17, Chakwal on May 19 and Multan on May 20, reported ARY News.

( With inputs from ANI )

