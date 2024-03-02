Imran Khan's interim bail confirmed in 4 cases related to May 9 events

Lahore [Pakistan], March 1 : The interim bail for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in four cases related to the May 9 events, including attacks on military institutions and other incidents, has been officially confirmed by an anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday, as reported by ARY News.

The ATC Judge Arshad Javed, presiding over the hearing, announced the confirmation of interim bail subject to the submission of surety bonds amounting to PKR 5,00,000.

The cases encompassed charges related to the attack on police near Zaman Park, the murder of PTI activist Zille Shah, the torching of a PML-N office in Model Town, and the burning of a container at Kalma Chowk.

During the proceedings, Imran Khan's counsel urged the court to uphold the bail, while Special Prosecutor Rana Shakeel argued that the PTI founder was the primary accused in the May 9 cases.

Referring to witness statements, Shakeel claimed that Imran Khan had incited workers to commit treason and arson prior to his arrest, according to ARY News.

Simultaneously, another ATC Judge, Naveed Iqbal, extended Imran Khan's interim bail in three cases related to the May 9 violence, extending the relief until March 7.

These cases involved charges of attacking Jinnah House, Askari Tower, and the torching of Shadman police station.

In a separate development on February 28, an Islamabad court acquitted Imran Khan, Asad Umar, Faisal Javed, and others in a protest and vandalism case.

The case, which dated back to February 26, 2022, and involved charges against several PTI figures, including Imran Khan, was dismissed by judicial magistrate Muhammad Shahbir, who accepted their acquittal pleas, ARY News reported.

