Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf could be declared ineligible for election symbol, warns ECP

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 3 : The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has warned the former ruling party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) that it could be declared “ineligible” to obtain election symbol over its failure to hold intra-party elections, Geo News reported on Wednesday.

In a notice issued on Wednesday, the top electoral body summoned PTI Chairman Imran Khan to appear before it on Friday, “failing which the Commission under Section 215 (5) of the Elections Act, 2017, may declare your political party ineligible to obtain election symbol for future election(s)”.

The ECP referred to its earlier notices and said the PTI’s intra-party elections were due on June 13 in 2021 under the party's constitution.

It added the PTI was “intimated/reminded” to conduct intra-party elections within the timeframe provided under sections 208, 209 and 215 of the 'Elections Act, 2017 but the party failed to “provide the requisite certificate to this effect”, Geo News reported.

The polls organising authority also said it issued final notice to the PTI in May last year for ensuring the conduct of intra-party elections “on or before June 13, 2022 (extended date) with the observation that no further extension shall be allowed”.

After the notice, PTI submitted a copy of the amended party’s constitution which was deemed “insufficient” by the electoral body.

The ECP referred to Section 209(1) of the Election Act saying every registered political party is bound to provide the ECP with a certificate regarding the conduct of the intra-party elections as provided by law, as per Geo News.

“[...] if any political party fails to comply with the provisions of the said section 209, this Commission is empowered to declare the said political party ineligible to obtain an election symbol,” Geo News quoted the notice.

Last month, the ECP instructed political parties to submit their applications for the allotment of elections symbols ahead of general polls in the country scheduled for later this year.

The ECP had directed the parties to attach a list of symbols they prioritise along with their applications, adding that the signature of the party leader is a must.

In 2018, the PTI was allotted a ‘bat’ symbol to contest the general elections, Geo News reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor