Imran Khan's party leader Omar Ayub calls Pakistan Presidential elections "null and void"

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 9 : Imran Khan's party leader Omar Ayub has voiced strong opposition to Asif Ali Zardari's election as president, urging that it be declared null and void, ARY News reported on Saturday.

"We reject the so-called presidential election," PTI leader said.

"Asif Ali Zardari has been an aged and ailing person, a mentally fit person should be elected for this office," Omar Ayub said.

Ayub further demanded the immediate release of PTI's founder and Bushra Bibi from jail, as per ARY News.

"Our assembly seats were snatched in a daylight robbery," he added.

According To ARY News, "Issuing pro-state or anti-state certificates is not in the hand of the Speaker or any other person. The authority of issuing this certificate is mandated by people," PTI leader stated while slating a statement of Ayaz Sadiq, the Speaker of the National Assembly.

Ayub went on to accuse that Form 47 of the election results has been tampered with. "We challenge them to conduct elections in these constituencies again. It will separate truth from falsehood," asserted Ayub.

Recently, On Saturday Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has declared the PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari winner with 411 votes in the presidential election, while his opponent PkMAP Chairman Mehmood Khan Achakzai got only 181 votes, Dawn reported.

In a statement released by the electoral body on behalf of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, the ECP said presidential polls were carried out in Karachi, Lahore, Quetta, Peshawar and Islamabad.

Furthermore, the ECP mentioned that the results compiled by the presiding officers from all five locations were received at the ECP secretariat, as per Dawn.

"According To Dawn, the election commission highlighted that 1,044 votes were cast of which nine were declared invalid. "Thus, the total number of valid votes cast is 1,035."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor