Imran Khan's travel costs from residence to office 5 times higher than expenditure of shelter homes

Documents show that Imran Khan's travel costs from his residence (Banigala) to the Prime Minister House are over five times higher than the total expenditure of Panahgahs (shelter homes) which were projected as trademark project to show how much he cares for the poor, The News International newspaper reported.

According to The News International, as per documents, a total of 39 Ehsas Panahgahs were established across the country under the supervision of Pakistan Baitul Maal (PBM). The programme was mainly focused on quality service delivery to the shelter-less persons, by taking care of multiple aspects, including healthcare, safe/secure living environment, hygienic food, etc, in a respectable manner.

A total of 39 Ehsaas Panahgahs have been functional since the programme's inception. So far, an amount of Rs183.015 million has been utilised up to March FY2022. Moreover, the PBM procured food vehicles to deliver the food to donors. Since the inception of the "Ehsas Koi Bhooka na Soye" Programme (EKBNS), 40 food vehicles were functional.

According to official documents, an amount of Rs161.088 million has been utilised till March FY2022. Compared to the expenditure incurred for the welfare of the poor, Imran Khan's travelling to and from his residence to office cost Rs984 million to the national exchequer. After coming into power, the PDM government released the details of Imran Khan's helicopter expenditure, according to The Express Tribune.

Documents released by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb in April 2022 showed that the travelling expenses of former prime minister Imran Khan amounted to Rs472.36 million. Whereas, the maintenance of the helicopter had cost more than the travel expenses, Rs511.995 million.

Khan's travel expenditure from August 2018 to December 2018, according to documents, was Rs37.93 million. Similarly, Khan's travelling cost Rs131.94 million in 2019, Rs143.55 million in 2020, Rs123.8 million in 2021 and Rs35.14 million from January to March 2022.

Apart from the travel expenses, the budget documents show that the electricity bill of the Prime Minister's House and Secretariat for the fiscal year 2018-19 only was Rs149.19 million.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor