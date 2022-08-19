Imran says his Chief of Staff was sexually abused in police custody

Islamabad, Aug 19 PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Friday demanded justice for his Chief of Staff Shahbaz Gill, and claimed that he was sexually abused while in police custody, media reports said.

"All the pictures and videos clearly show that Gill was tortured both mentally and physically, including sexual abuse - most too gruesome to relate," the PTI chairman said in a series of tweets, Geo News reported.

Despite police's demand to extend Gill's remand in a sedition case, a district and sessions court in Islamabad on Friday ordered to send him to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for a reassessment of his health.

"Shahbaz Gill's condition is not fine," the court said while announcing the verdict reserved by duty judge Judicial Magistrate Raja Farrukh Ali Khan.

Meanwhile, Khan said the police humiliated Gill for breaking him down and that he now has full detailed information about the events regarding Gill's episode.

"ICT police says it did not inflict any torture. So my question is: Who tortured Gill," Khan asked.

The PTI chairman added that there is a general perception in the public at large and in "our minds too as to who could have carried out the gruesome torture", Geo News reported.

"Remember the public will react. We will leave no stone unturned to find out those responsible and bring them to justice," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor