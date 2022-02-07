In Pakistan, it takes about a decade or more for youth to be employed
By IANS | Published: February 7, 2022 01:36 PM2022-02-07T13:36:05+5:302022-02-07T13:55:31+5:30
New Delhi, Feb 7 Over 31 per cent of Pakistans youth are currently unemployed, revealed a report on ...
New Delhi, Feb 7 Over 31 per cent of Pakistans youth are currently unemployed, revealed a report on the employment situation released by the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app