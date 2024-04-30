In run-up to plastics treaty in November, 170 nations agree to cut production

Ottawa, April 30 The fourth session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee to develop an international legally binding instrument on plastic pollution, including in the marine environment (INC-4), concluded in Ottawa with an advanced draft text of the instrument and agreement on intersessional work ahead of the fifth session (INC-5) in November.

More than 2,500 delegates participated in INC-4, representing 170 members and over 480 observer organizations, including non-governmental organizations, intergovernmental organizations, and UN entities. INC-4 marked the committee's largest and most inclusive gathering to date, with observer participation increasing by almost 50 per cent.

Over the course of INC-4, delegates worked on negotiating the revised draft text of the international legally binding instrument. Delegates discussed, among other things: emissions and releases; production; product design; waste management; problematic and avoidable plastics; financing, and a just transition.

INC members also agreed on intersessional work -- expert meetings that take place between the official INC sessions -- that is expected to catalyze convergence on key issues. In addition, members decided to create an open-ended legal drafting group to form at INC-5, serving in an advisory capacity by reviewing elements of the draft revised text to ensure legal soundness.

“We came to Ottawa to advance the text and with the hope that members would agree on the intersessional work required to make even greater progress ahead of INC-5. We leave Ottawa having achieved both goals and a clear path to landing an ambitious deal in Busan ahead of us,” said Inger Andersen, Executive Director of the UN Environment Programme (UNEP).

“The work, however, is far from over. The plastic pollution crisis continues to engulf the world and we have just a few months left before the end-of-year deadline agreed upon in 2022. I urge members to show continued commitment and flexibility to achieve maximum ambition,” she added.

INC-5 -- set to be the end of the INC process -- is scheduled for November in Busan, South Korea.

