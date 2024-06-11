"In touch with Chinese counterparts to ensure law enforcement steps are taken": US NSA on Americans stabbed in China

Washington DC [US], June 11 : US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, on Tuesday, expressed concern over the stabbing of US citizens in China, saying that their team is in touch with the Americans and Chinese counterparts to ensure appropriate law enforcement steps are being taken.

The US National Security Advisor said that the team is in touch with the concerned authorities to ensure that the victims' needs are met.

"We are deeply concerned by the stabbing of U.S. citizens in Jilin City, China. Our team has been in touch with these Americans and our PRC counterparts to ensure that the victims' needs are met, & appropriate law enforcement steps are being taken. We wish them a speedy recovery," Jake Sullivan said in a statement on X.

Four American instructors from Iowa College who were on a visit to their partner university in China sustained injuries after being attacked in a stabbing incident in a public park, CNN reported citing a school spokesperson.

The instructors from Cornell College in Mount Vernon, Iowa, were at a public park on Monday (local time) with a faculty member of their partner institution when they were injured "in a serious incident," school President Jonathan Brand said in a statement to the college community.

"We have been in contact with all four instructors and are assisting them during this time," Brand said.

School spokesperson Jen Visser told CNN the stabbing incident happened in Jilin City and the partner school is Beihua University.

The US State Department is aware of reports of a stabbing incident in China and is monitoring the situation, according to a spokesperson.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds said he is in touch with Iowa's federal delegation and the state department.

"I am in touch with Iowa's federal delegation and the state department in response to this horrifying attack. Please pray for their full recovery, safe return, and their families here at home," he said.

