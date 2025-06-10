"In touch with local authorities": Indian Consulate in US on video claiming Indian facing difficulties

New York [US], June 10 : The Indian Consulate General in New York issued a message regarding the difficulties being faced by an Indian national at the Newark Liberty International Airport.

In a post on X, the Indian Consulate said that it came across social media posts that claimed that an Indian national was facing difficulties at the Newark Liberty International Airport.

The consulate said that it is in touch with local authorities in this regard and remains committed to the welfare of Indian nationals.

It was written on X, "We have come across social media posts claiming that an Indian national is facing difficulties at Newark Liberty International Airport. We are in touch with local authorities in this regard. The Consulate remains ever committed to the welfare of Indian Nationals."

A viral video purportedly showed a person being held on the ground by two individuals. However, it was not clear what nationality they belonged to.

On May 29, the Ministry of External Affairs in its press briefing informed that India has close cooperation with the United States on migration issues, particularly the deportation of Indian nationals with illegal status.

It added that, since January 2025, approximately 1080 Indians have been deported from the United States, with around 62 per cent returning on commercial flights.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that, "We have close cooperation between India and the United States on migration issues, on deportation of Indian nationals who are either in illegal status there or who travel illegally; we take them back once we receive details about them."

"The update on the numbers is that since January of 2025, we have some 1080 Indians who have come back or who have been deported from the United States. Of these, around 62 per cent have come on commercial flights," he added.

Jaiswal also noted that India has seen reports suggesting the US government's updated guidance regarding Student and Exchange Visitor visa applicants.

In response, MEA highlighted that the welfare of Indian students abroad remains of "utmost priority" to the Government of India and India will "continue" to follow further developments in this regard.

"While we note that issuance of a visa is a sovereign function, we hope that the application of Indian students will be considered a merit, and they will be able to join their academic programs on time," Jaiswal added.

