Inaugural India-UK 2+2 Foreign and Defence Dialogue held in Delhi

New Delhi [India], October 16 : India and UK discussed possibilities for further collaboration in trade, investment, defence, critical and emerging technologies, civil aviation, during the inaugural India-UK 2+2 Foreign and Defence Dialogue held in New Delhi on Monday.

The 2+2 dialogue at the Senior Official level is a mechanism to discuss and review all aspects of the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The Indian delegation was co-chaired by MEA Joint Secretary Europe West Piyush Srivastava and Joint Secretary, International Cooperation, Ministry of Defence Vishwesh Negi.

The UK delegation was co-chaired by India Director, Indian Ocean Directorate, FCDO Ben Mellor and Deputy Chief of Defence Staff, Finance and Military Capability, Ministry of Defence Lt. General Rob Magowan, as per a release issued by the MEA.

During the dialogue, both delegations expressed satisfaction at the regular high-level political exchanges and interactions which have provided guidance and momentum to India-UK multifaceted ties.

They expressed happiness about the progress made in diverse areas of India-UK Roadmap 2030 including political exchanges, economic cooperation, defence and security, people-to-people ties, as well as regional and multilateral cooperation, as per the official release.

The two sides also discussed possibilities for further collaboration, particularly in areas of trade and investment, defence, critical and emerging technologies, civil aviation, health, energy, culture and strengthening people's connections.

The officials had an opportunity to exchange assessments about recent international developments including in the Indo-Pacific region, given their shared vision for peace, stability and prosperity and for a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

They also considered the possibility of enhancing collaboration in areas of counterterrorism, HADR and maritime security.

The two countries agreed to report the outcome of the Dialogue to higher bilateral mechanisms, Foreign Office Consultations and Defence Consultative Group, and hold the second meeting of the Dialogue in the UK at a mutually convenient time next year, according to the release.

