'Incredible opportunity to unlock cooperation between India, Norway': Dy Ambassador Arvinn Gadgil

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 3 : Deputy Ambassador of Norway to India, Arvinn Gadgil expressed optimism on how India and Norway can collaborate and share knowledge so as to tackle the challenges arising from growing pollution crisis, marine pollution, and the opportunity for youth employment through the plastic recycling economy.

On the India-Norway Marine Pollution Initiative, Deputy Ambassador for Norway to India, Arvinn Gadgil told ANI, "It is an incredible opportunity to unlock cooperation and the value of cooperation between Norway and India. India has a long coastline and a lot of innovation and energy in its private sector. We think it is important to combine that energy, knowledge, and innovation with those from Norwegian sectors..."

Consul General of Norway, Monica Nagelgaard, said, "This conference has shown that there is a lot that can be learned from the practice of this work in Norway and from the collaboration between Norway and India."

The India-Norway Marine Pollution and Plastic Waste Forum, which Norway is hosting in Mumbai on December 2-3, dives into innovative collaboration and key challenges.

Indian environmental activist and lawyer, Afroz Shah said, "Plastic pollution is a big problem... This problem can be solved only through collaboration... The India-Norway Marine Pollution Initiative agreement was signed by PM Modi and Norway's Prime Minister, who agreed to work together on it. We can take some learnings from Norway and they can be inspired by us through concepts like circular economy to reduce garbage. Involvement of community is very important, otherwise no law or pollution control method will get failed if Jan Bhagidaari is not there."

In a post on X, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board said that the 'India-Norway Marine Pollution and Plastic Waste Forum 2025', specifically, the 2nd Annual Meeting on 'Circular Economy Approaches' to Marine Pollution and Plastic Waste, was held on Tuesday, with Siddhesh Kadam, Chairman of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, present as the Chief Guest.

During his address, he spoke on critical issues such as the growing pollution crisis, marine pollution, and the opportunity for youth employment through the plastic recycling economy. The meeting was attended by officials from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, Norwegian Consulates, an environmental expert and Professor Dr. Prasad Modak, and environmental activist Afroz Shah.

Launched in 2019, the India-Norway Marine Pollution Initiative is one of the activities under the bilateral agreement between the Government of India and the Government of Norway to cooperate on Oceans and develop Blue Economy, as noted by its official website.

The Initiative focuses on innovative, catalytic, and strategic collaborations with the objective of reducing marine litter and other pollutants, and ensuring more sustainable management of waste, in particular plastic waste.

