“India actively participates in discourse for Security Council expansion”: Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj

New York [US], September 19 : India continues to emphasise issues of concern of the Global South and reiterates participation in the discourse for the expansion of the United Nations Security Council, India's permanent representative to the United Nations, Ruchira Kamboj said in a statement.

The statement by the Indian ambassador comes ahead of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

“As @g20org President, we're championing global collaboration & continue to emphasize issues that are vital to the Global South countries. India is leading efforts in #CounterTerrorism, peacekeeping & UN reforms, among others,” India’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations posted on X (formerly Twitter).

“As the current president of the G20, India will continue to emphasize issues that are vital to the Global South countries, including climate action, finance and sustainable development goals,” Kamboj said.

She added, “We proudly opened the doors for the African Union to join the G20, recognising the importance of global collaboration to address contemporary challenges”.

Kamboj added that India actively participates in the discourse for the expansion of the United Nations Security Council.

“In the realm of UN reforms, India actively participates in the discourse for Security Council reforms, aiming for permanent membership, and emphasising the expansion of both permanent and non-permanent membership categories of membership,” she added.

Kamboj said that India’s commitment to sustainable growth is a part of the New Delhi Declaration adopted at the G20 Summit in India.

“In matters of human rights and social issues, India champions health, universal health coverage and the prevention of pandemics. We stand firmly for women's rights, constructive human rights dialogues and an inter-cultural dialogue for peace. India will chair the 62nd session of the UN Commission for Social Development, the first time since 1975, that India hosts this esteemed position,” Kamboj further said.

She added that global counter-terrorism efforts are needed to address the misuse of technology by terrorists and advocate for comprehensive convention on international terrorism.

The 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly will feature the High-Level General Debate from September 19-September 23.

The 78th session represents a crucial milestone in the journey towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) since it marks the halfway point to the global goals’ deadline.

