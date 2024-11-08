India advocates human centric approach, collective efforts for sustainable development: Rajya Sabha Dy Chairman Harivansh

Brasilia [Brazil], November 8 : The Indian Parliamentary delegation led by Deputy Chairman Rajya Sabha Harivansh is attending the 10th Conference of G20 parliaments that is currently underway in Brazil from Novenber 6 to 8.

Speaking in the first working session, Harivansh said, "The contribution of parliaments in the fight against hunger, poverty and inequality."

The Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman mentioned about various measures taken by India for enhancing global food security like PMGKY, POSHAN ABHIYAN, Matru Vandan Yojna, PM Jan Dhan Yojna, PM Awas Yojna, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and Aayushman Bharat Scheme.

He said that these measures have helped in eradicating hunger and poverty as well as made health a basic right of the citizens instead of being a privilege.

Harivansh spoke in the sencond working session about the role of parliaments in promoting sustainable development and about India's commitment to the protection and improvement of environment while safeguarding the forests and wildlife.

In this, he mentioned about the Forest Conservation Act, Environmental Protection Act, Right to Education Act, National Food Security Act, Dam Safety Act and Prime Minister's MISSION LiFE i.e. Lifestyle for Environment.

He said about India's contribution of mere 4 per cent emissions with a population of 17 per cent of the world's population, achieving NDC targets 11 years ahead of the schedule of 2030, installing 100 GW of Green Energy, initiatives like ISA, IRIS and CDRI.

Harivansh stated that 96.35 per cent households in India now have clean cooking fuel; 99.29 per cent rural households have access to improved sources of drinking water and 100 per cent households have access to electricity.

He also called for a human centric approach, collective efforts and robust action to further sustainable development.

Harivansh was warmly welcomed by Rodrigo Pacheco, President of the Senate and Arthur Lira, President of the House of Deputies in the Brazilian Congress for P20 Meetings at Brasilia yesterday.

He held a bilateral meeting with Konstantin Kosachev, Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council of Russia. He inter alia mentioned about the partnership between India and Russia in bilateral trade and Defence as well as the Parliamentary Cooperation.

Harivansh also met Anneliese Lotriet, Dy Speaker of the National Assembly of Republic of South Africa and conveyed India's support for the successful holding of P20 in South Africa next year.

Harivansh was warmly greeted by senators and Congressmen from Brazil. Besides, he met the Leaders of the delegations from South Korea, Turkey, Singapore, Italy, Portugal, France and with the President of IPU and the Speaker of the National Assembly of Tanzania Tulia Ackson.

