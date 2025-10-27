India, Australia conclude joint military exercise "AustraHind 2025" in Perth

Perth [Australia], October 27 : The Indian and Australian armies has concluded the fourth edition of their joint military exercise, AustraHind 2025, with a closing ceremony held at Irwin Barracks in Perth.

The event on Sunday was attended by senior military officials, dignitaries from both armed forces, and members of the Indian diaspora.

Major General Matt Burr, Commander of the 2nd Australian Division, was among those present at the ceremony, which marked the end of two weeks of intense joint training and coordination between the two armies.

The Indian Army, in a post on X, said, "The closing ceremony of Exercise #AUSTRAHIND, the joint military exercise between the #IndianArmy and the #AustralianArmy, was held in Perth, Australia. The ceremony witnessed the presence of Major General Matt Burr, AM, Commander of the 2nd Australian Division, dignitaries from both Armed Forces and members of the Indian diaspora."

The Army added that the successful completion of the exercise reflected growing military cooperation and understanding between the two countries.

"The two contingents celebrated the successful culmination of the joint exercise, symbolising enhanced interoperability, mutual understanding and enduring #IndiaAustraliaFriendship," it stated.

Earlier, an Indian Army contingent of 120 personnel had departed for Perth on October 12 to participate in the exercise, which was conducted from October 13 to 26. The Ministry of Defence said the Indian team was led by a battalion of the Gorkha Rifles, supported by troops from other arms and services.

The annual exercise aims to strengthen defence cooperation, enhance interoperability, and provide a platform for both armies to exchange tactics and techniques in sub-conventional warfare, particularly in urban and semi-urban terrain.

AustraHind 2025 focused on joint company-level operations in open and semi-desert areas. The troops carried out missions involving joint planning, tactical drills, and coordination in humanitarian and peacekeeping scenarios.

The exercise also served as a platform to integrate emerging military technologies and improve coordination between the two forces during joint combat operations.

The successful conclusion of this year's edition further deepens cooperation and trust between the two sides, reflecting their shared commitment to peace, stability, and a free Indo-Pacific.

