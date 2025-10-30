India, Australia vow joint action against terror; Canberra backs India after Pahalgam attack

Canberra [Australia], October 30 : India and Australia have agreed to deepen their security and counterterrorism partnership, reaffirming their commitment to work together against global terrorism.

The understanding was reached during the 15th meeting of the India-Australia Joint Working Group (JWG) on Counter-Terrorism, held in Canberra from October 29 to 30, 2025.

According to a press statement issued by India's Ministry of External Affairs, the meeting was co-chaired by Vinod Bahade, Joint Secretary (Counter Terrorism) at the MEA, and Gemma Huggins, Australia's Ambassador for Counter-Terrorism.

Both sides strongly condemned the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir, with Australia reaffirming its "support and solidarity with India" in the fight against terrorism.

Officials from both countries discussed the emerging threats in domestic, regional, and global terrorism landscapes and agreed to strengthen cooperation in law enforcement, judicial coordination, and maritime security.

Recognising the growing use of new technologies by terror groups, India and Australia underlined the need for better information sharing and joint measures to counter online radicalisation and violent extremism. They also discussed ways to combat the misuse of technology for terrorist purposes.

Both nations reaffirmed their commitment to work together at multilateral forums such as the United Nations, Financial Action Task Force (FATF), Global Counter Terrorism Forum (GCTF), ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF), and with QUAD partners to enhance global cooperation against terrorism.

During the visit, the Indian delegation also met officials from the Australian Federal Police Counter Terrorism Unit, National Emergency Management Agency, and Maritime Border Command. The team visited the Australian Watch Office and the Crisis Centre to review operational coordination.

The statement said that both sides agreed to hold the next Joint Working Group meeting in New Delhi on a mutually convenient date.

