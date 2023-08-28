India, Bangladesh agree to enhance defence cooperation at fifth annual dialogue in Dhaka

New Delhi [India], August 28 : India and Bangladesh held the fifth Annual Defence Dialogue on Monday in Dhaka, where the two nations agreed to enhance their defence cooperation including increasing the bilateral exercises.

Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane is on a two-day visit to Bangladesh on August 27-28, 2023. He co-chaired the meeting with his Bangladeshi counterpart Lt Gen Waker-Uz-Zaman, Principal Staff Officer, Armed Forces Division.

The Ministry of Defence said in an official release, "The Annual Defence Dialogue between India and Bangladesh is the highest institutionalized interactive mechanism between both the countries."

In the dialogue, both the countries highlighted its significance in chartering the future course of the relations between the two Armed Forces.

Both the countries reviewed the ongoing defence cooperation during the meeting.

"Both sides expressed satisfaction at the increasing defence cooperation engagements. The talks covered the existing bilateral exercises and both sides agreed to increase the complexity of these exercises," the statement added.

Shri Giridhar Aramane and Lt Gen Waker-Uz-Zaman acknowledged the fruitful dialogue and emphasized that both countries are looking forward to continued engagement based on the common understanding reached at the fifth Annual Defence Dialogue.

The statement further said, "The Armed Forces of both countries continue to seek bilateral cooperation in multiple fields and the increased engagements are a positive sign for the future of the relations of both countries."

The two-day Joint Group of Customs (JGC) meeting between India and Bangladesh was held in New Delhi where both sides discussed issues relating to customs cooperation and cross-border trade facilitation, finance ministry informed in an official release.

The meeting was co-chaired by Member (Customs), Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, India and Member (Customs: Audit, Modernization and International Trade), National Board of Revenue, Bangladesh.

In the 14th JGC meeting, both countries discussed a host of bilateral issues such as the opening of new land customs stations, easing port restrictions, development of road and rail infrastructure, pre-arrival exchange of customs data and a bilateral agreement on customs cooperation.

India and Bangladesh share bonds of history, language, culture, and multitude of other

commonalities. The excellent bilateral ties reflect an all-encompassing partnership based on

sovereignty, equality, trust, and understanding that goes far beyond a strategic partnership.

In 2021 India and Bangladesh jointly commemorated the 50th anniversary of the 1971

War fought shoulder-to-shoulder by the armed forces of both countries.

In the defence sector, significant bilateral exchanges took place during this period, with incoming and outgoing visits of the Chiefs of the Indian and Bangladesh Armed Forces. In July 2022, the Indian Army Chief, on the invitation of his counterpart, paid a visit to Bangladesh; his first foreign visit since assuming charge, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Moreover, the 4th Annual Defence Dialogue and 3rd Tri-Services Talks were held from August 8-10, 2022 in New Delhi to comprehensively review ongoing cooperation.

