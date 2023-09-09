India, Bangladesh sign 3 MoUs after bilateral meet ahead of G20 summit

New Delhi [India], September 9 : As Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina held a bilateral talk in New Delhi on Friday, the two countries also signed three memorandum of understanding (MoUs), including one on cooperation in Digital Payment mechanisms.

"The MoU on cooperation in Digital Payment mechanism was signed between National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and Bangladesh Bank," the Ministry of External Affairs said in an official release.

Another MoU focused on the renewal of the Cultural Exchange Program (CEP) between India and Bangladesh for 2023-2025. The third MoU was signed between the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and the Bangladesh Agriculture Research Council (BARC).

PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina also looked forward to beginning of negotiations on the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), covering trade in goods, and services, and protecting and promoting investment, the MEA release said.

The full range of bilateral cooperation, including political and security cooperation, border management, trade and connectivity, water resources, power and energy, development collaboration, and cultural and people-to-people linkages, was discussed by the two leaders.

Discussions also included recent regional developments and collaboration in international fora.

Expressing satisfaction at the implementation of development cooperation projects, both Prime Minister Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina looked forward to the joint inauguration of projects: Agartala-Akhaura Rail Link, Unit-II of the Maitri Power Plant and Khulna-Mongla Rail Linkat a convenient date later.

Keeping in mind the regional situation of Bangladesh, PM Modi expressed appreciation of the burden shouldered by the country in hosting over a million persons displaced from Rakhine State in Myanmar.

He conveyed India's constructive and positive approach to support solutions towards safe and sustainable repatriation of the refugees, according to the MEA.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina praised Prime Minister Modi for the hospitality and the two leaders expressed a desire to continue their exchanges at all levels. The leaders decided to keep collaborating in order to step up their extensive engagement.

