India, Bhutan hold talks on trade, connectivity and people-to-people ties

Thimphu [Bhutan], October 4 : India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri held talks with Bhutan's Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay on Friday and discussed a wide range of issues, including connectivity and hydropower.

Prime Minister Tobgay, in a social media post, said he was "pleased to meet Vikram Misri" and highlighted the wide range of issues discussed, including connectivity, hydropower cooperation, trade and commerce, and people-to-people relations.

Earlier, he also met His Majesty the King and called on the Foreign Minister of Bhutan.

Indian Embassy in Bhutan wrote in an X post, "Together for Progress and Development. In keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges, Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri visited Bhutan on 3 October 2025 for discussions encompassing the entire gamut of special and multifaceted bilateral partnership. During his visit, FS had an audience with His Majesty the King, and called on the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Bhutan."

India and Bhutan share a tradition of regular high-level exchanges. The latest visit by the Indian Foreign Secretary comes as both sides continue to explore new avenues of cooperation, while building on their deep-rooted ties in energy, infrastructure, and cultural exchange.

As per MEA, "India and Bhutan share unique and exemplary bilateral relations, which are based on mutual trust, goodwill and understanding. Formal diplomatic relations between India and Bhutan were established in 1968.

"The basic framework of India-Bhutan relations is the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation signed in 1949 between the two countries, which was renewed in February 2007," MEA said.

