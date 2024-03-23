India calls German diplomat's remarks on Delhi CM's arrest 'most unwarranted'

New Delhi, March 23 The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday called the German Foreign Office Spokesperson's comments on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest "most unwarranted" and said that it sees them as interfering in the country's judicial process.

Summoning the Deputy Head of Mission of the German Embassy, George Enzweiler, the MEA lodged a strong protest with him regarding comments on India's internal affairs.

"We see such remarks as interfering in our judicial process and undermining the independence of our judiciary," the MEA said in a statement as it stressed that India is a "vibrant and robust democracy with rule of law".

"As in all legal cases in the country, and elsewhere in the democratic world, law will take its own course in the instant matter. Biased assumptions made on this account are most unwarranted," the statement added.

India's strong reaction came after the German Foreign Office said on Friday that it has "taken note" of Kejriwal's arrest and expects that "standards regarding the independence of the judiciary and basic democratic principles" will apply.

The remarks by Sebastian Fischer, a spokesperson for the German foreign ministry, were in response to how the country's government assessed Kejriwal’s arrest weeks before the Lok Sabha elections.

"We have taken note of the case. India is a democratic country. We assume and expect that the standards relating to the independence of the judiciary and fundamental democratic principles will also apply in this case," Fischer said in his ministry's website.

"Like anyone facing accusations, Kejriwal is entitled to a fair and impartial trial, this includes he can make use of all available legal avenues without restrictions. The presumption of innocence is a central element of the rule of law and must apply to him [sic]," the statement said.

The Enforcement Directorate termed the Aam Aadmi Party chief the kingpin of the alleged excise scam in collusion with other ministers of the Delhi government.

It claimed that Kejriwal was involved in the conspiracy of formulation of the Excise Policy 2021-22 to favour certain persons.

A special court on Friday sent Kejriwal to six days of ED custody, till March 28.

