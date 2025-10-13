India, Canada unveil "New Roadmap" to revive strategic ties; trade, energy, climate, tech on agenda

New Delhi [India], October 13 : India and Canada have launched a "New Roadmap for bilateral relations", aiming to reinvigorate strategic partnership across trade, technology, energy, climate action, and people-to-people exchanges, as per a joint statement issued after a bilateral meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Canada's Foreign Minister Anita Anand on Monday.

According to the joint statement, the meeting between the two leaders builds on guidance provided by the two Prime Ministers during their meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Canada, where they committed to taking calibrated measures to restore stability and pursue a constructive partnership.

The Foreign Ministers spoke about mutual respect for shared democratic values, the rule of law, and the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"Pursuant to this guidance, both sides initiated several steps including the joint announcement of reinstatement of High Commissioners on 28th August 2025, meeting between the National Security Advisers of the two countries on advancing India - Canada security cooperation in New Delhi on 18th September 2025 and the agreement to continue senior official-level discussions on security and law enforcement cooperation, pre-Foreign Office Consultations between Secretary (East) and Canada's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs in New Delhi on 19th September 2025 and a meeting between the two Foreign Ministers on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly high-level week in New York on 29th September 2025," the statement read.

"In keeping with the priorities that the Prime Ministers of India and Canada had set out for bringing momentum to the relationship, both sides, based on mutual respect for shared democratic values, the rule of law, and a commitment to upholding the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity, reached consensus on a New Roadmap for India-Canada relations," it added.

Under the newly agreed Roadmap, India and Canada commit to revitalising trade and investment ties. Among the first steps will be ministerial-level discussions and the resumption of the Canada-India CEO Forum, with a focus on sectors such as clean technology, infrastructure, agri-food, and digital innovation. A senior trade mission is expected in early 2026, coinciding with the Forum.

"Affirming trade as a cornerstone of bilateral economic growth and resilience, and acknowledging the growing opportunities in goods, services, and investment, both sides agreed that early initiatives in trade cooperation will include: Commencing, at an early date, ministerial-level discussions on bilateral trade and investment informed by today's economic realities and each country's strategic priorities. Resuming the Canada-India CEO Forum, which will bring together leading business executives from both countries to identify concrete, actionable recommendations for both governments to facilitate increased bilateral trade and investment, with a focus on priority sectors such as clean technology, infrastructure, agri-food, and digital innovation. The Forum will convene on the margins of a senior-level trade mission in early 2026," the statement read.

Climate and environmental cooperation is another core pillar. The two countries will be collaborating on renewable energy, decarbonisation of heavy industries, plastic pollution reduction, chemicals management, and sustainable consumption, with India and Canada also intending to relaunch the Canada-India Ministerial Energy Dialogue (CIMED) and promote two-way trade and investment in cleaner fuels, grid modernisation, and clean technologies, including green hydrogen and carbon capture.

Innovation and technology cooperation will be bolstered through the relaunch of the Joint Science and Technology Cooperation Committee (JSTCC), promoting AI collaborations and exploring joint efforts in digital public infrastructure. India has invited Canadian AI companies and researchers to participate in its upcoming AI Impact Summit in February 2026.

"Appreciating the role of innovation and technology in driving inclusive growth and global competitiveness, both sides agreed to deepen collaboration to unlock new frontiers in S&T, including AI, and digital infrastructure. Early initiatives will include: Relaunch the Joint Science and Technology Cooperation Committee (JSTCC). Foster mutually beneficial partnerships to expand access to AI for everyone. Encourage Canadian AI companies and researchers to participate in India's forthcoming AI Impact Summit from 19-20 February 2026. Explore opportunities for cooperation in digital public infrastructure," it further added.

Agriculture will also figure prominently: both sides will work to strengthen supply chains, introduce climate-resilient agricultural practices, and convert agricultural waste into energy and organic fertilisers.

Education, tourism, cultural exchange, and academic mobility will also be strengthened, with a renewed emphasis on higher education collaboration, the expansion of Canadian academic presence overseas in India, and increased institutional ties.

Recognising that institutional capacity is key, Indian and Canadian High Commissions and consulates will be strengthened with expertise in economic, political, defence, and technological domains to help implement this ambitious agenda. Beyond bilateral initiatives, the Ministers affirmed their shared resolve to engage more actively in addressing global challenges and supporting inclusive, reformed multilateral institutions.

"The Ministers agreed that their High Commissions and Consulates will strengthen institutional capacity by progressively deploying expertise in the economic, political, defence, and technology domains to deliver on the shared ambitious agenda. These efforts will contribute to rebuilding trust and deepening cooperation between the two countries," the statement further added.

The two nations emphasised the importance of a strong, resilient bilateral relationship in the context of global economic uncertainty and rising geopolitical tensions. With trade between India and Canada already touching USD 23.66 billion in 2024, both sides view the Roadmap as critical not just for mutual prosperity but also for strategic stability, robust supply chains, and cooperation in high-stakes diplomacy.

