India 'closely monitoring' security situation in Afghanistan: Sanjay Varma at UNSC

India is "deeply concerned" at the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, said Sanjay Varma, Secretary West, Ministry of External Affairs, at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Speaking at a UNSC briefing on Afghanistan on December 20 (local time), Varma said that India is "closely monitoring" the security situation in Afghanistan and remains actively engaged with the international community on issues related to the nation.

"We are closely monitoring the security situation in Afghanistan and are actively engaged with the international community on issues related to Afghanistan," Sanjay Varma said.

"Terrorist attacks have targeted public spaces like places of worship and educational institutes, especially of minorities, as well as diplomatic premises. This is a concerning trend," he added.

In his remarks, Sanjay Varma said, "We are deeply concerned at the unfolding humanitarian situation in Afghanistan. In response to the humanitarian needs of the Afghan people and in response to the urgent appeals made by the United Nations, India has dispatched several shipments of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and we are committed to continuing our help to the Afghan people going forward as well."

He said that India continues to call for inclusive dispensation in Afghanistan which has a representation of all sections of Afghan society. He called a "broad-based, inclusive, and representative formation" necessary for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Highlighting India's priorities in Afghanistan, Varma said, "India's main priorities in Afghanistan include providing immediate humanitarian assistance for the Afghan people, formation of a truly inclusive and representative government, combating terrorism and drug trafficking and preserving the rights of women, children, and minorities."

Sanjay Varma said that the collective approach of the international community articulated in the Security Council Resolution 2593 unequivocally demands that Afghanistan's soil should not be used for sheltering, training, planning, or financing terrorist acts, particularly terrorists and entities proscribed by the UN Security Council, including Lashkar-e-Tayyiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad. He stressed that drug trafficking is closely linked to the issue of terrorism and called for international cooperation to disrupt the trafficking networks.

In his remarks, Sanjay Varma said, "The days when Afghanistan was used by others as so-called strategic depth are over. Such skewed approaches have only brought misery to the people of Afghanistan and mayhem in the region. Peace and stability in Afghanistan are critical imperatives that all of us need to collectively strive for."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor