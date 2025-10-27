India committed to further maritime ties in line with ASEAN's outlook on Indo-Pacific: EAM Jaishankar

Kuala Lumpur, Oct 27 Highlighting India's intention to host the 7th East Asia Summit (EAS) Conference on Maritime Security Cooperation, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Monday expressed India's commitment to further strengthen maritime cooperation.

Delivering India's national statement at the East Asia Summit in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, EAM Jaishankar said, "India fully supports the activities of the EAS and its future directions. We recently hosted the EAS knowledge exchange workshop on energy efficiency policies and a conclave of higher educational institutions.

"Our commitment to furthering maritime cooperation remains strong, in line with the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific and our shared commitment to the 1982 UNCLOS. 2026 will be observed as the ASEAN-India year of maritime cooperation. Notably, more nations have joined the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative," he added.

He proposed to hold EAS Maritime Heritage Festival to be held in Gujarat's Lothal and also mentioned about India's intention to host the 7th EAS Conference on Maritime Security Cooperation.

EAM Jaishankar also expressed India's concerns about cyber scam centres operating in the region that have entrapped thousands of people, including Indian nationals.

"On Myanmar, we were a ‘First Responder’ during the March earthquake. Our project on the India-Mynamar-Thailand Trilateral Highway, in which all of us have stakes, continues to progress. We share the concern about cyber scam centres in the region which has also entrapped our nationals."

Conveying Prime Minister Narendra Modi's warm greetings to EAS on its 20th anniversary, he said that India values the EAS members' contribution to peace, progress and prosperity.

Malaysia, being the Chair of ASEAN, is also the Chair of the EAS. The Summit was attended by Heads of State/Government and High Representatives of the EAS participating countries. The President of BRICS and the President of G20 also attended the Open Session, as guests of the Chair, and briefed the Meeting on their respective cooperation with the EAS to advance economic resilience and boost sustainable growth, according to the official statement.

