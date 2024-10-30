India committed to protect biodiversity for future generations: MoS Kirti Vardhan at UN Biodiversity Summit

Cali [Columbia], October 30 : Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Kirti Vardhan Singh has said that India is committed to protecting its and global biodiversity for present and future generations, keeping in mind the true spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - One Earth, One Family, One Future.

Addressing the plenary session of the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity (UNCBD) COP16 on Tuesday Kirti Vardhan said, India is committed to protecting its own as well as global biodiversity for the present and future generations, in the true spirit of Vasudhaiv Kutubakam - One Earth, One Family, One Future.

He also announced that India will release its updated National Biodiversity Strategies and Action Plans in Cali today.

"I would like to mention here that India adopted a 'Whole of Government' and 'Whole of Society' approach while updating the National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan with its targets aligned with the KMGBF. We would be releasing our updated NBSAP on tomorrow here at Cali."

"India has a rich culture and tradition of worshipping Mother Earth and of living in harmony with Nature. India is one of the world's 17 Mega-diverse rich Nations housing four out of the 36 globally recognised biodiversity Hotspots," he said.

He highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nationwide tree plantation campaign 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' or 'Plant4Mother' on the occasion of World Environment Day in our collective efforts to restore and protect our biodiversity.

"To honour Mother Earth as we honour our own Mothers, our Hon'ble Prime Minister this year launched a nation wide tree plantation campaign 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' or 'Plant4Mother' on the occasion of World Environment Day in our collective efforts to restore and protect our biodiversity," he said.

Peace with Nature has long been part of India's cultural heritage, dating back to the Vedic age which aligns with India's 'Lifestyle for the Environment (LiFE) initiative to promote an environmentally friendly lifestyle.

"Peace with Nature has been part of India's rich cultural heritage since ancient the Vedic age. The theme resonates with India's mission of 'Lifestyle for the Environment (LiFE)" an India-led Global mass movement for adopting environment-friendly lifestyles," he said.

He also highlighted steps taken by the country to protect world's seven major big cat species by establishing the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA).

"India has taken significant step in global wildlife conservation by establishing the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) aimed at protecting the world's seven major big cat species, as their presence is indicative of a healthy ecosystems and rich biodiversity," he said.

"India's efforts in rejuventing our sacred river Ganga through "Namami Gange" Mission was duly recognized by United Nations as one of the top 10 World Restoration Flagships to revive the riverine ecosystem. India's Ramsar sites has risen from 26 to 85 since 2014 and this number is shortly going to reach 100," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor