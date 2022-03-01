India engages constructively for global action on plastic pollution
By IANS | Published: March 1, 2022 08:00 PM2022-03-01T20:00:04+5:302022-03-01T20:10:08+5:30
Nairobi, March 1 India has engaged constructively with all UN member states for global action on plastic pollution. ...
Nairobi, March 1 India has engaged constructively with all UN member states for global action on plastic pollution. The resolution agreed at the undergoing resumed fifth session of the United Nations Environment Assembly
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app