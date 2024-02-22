"India-EU relationship growing and developing in positive direction": Latvian Foreign Minister

New Delhi [India], February 22 : At the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue, Latvian Foreign Minister Krisjanis Karins on Thursday said that relations between India and Latvia as well as the European Union were progressing in a positive direction.

While speaking to ANI, says, "The diplomatic relations with India and Latvia are actually very good. And the relationship between the European Union and India is also growing and developing in a very positive direction."

The Latvian foreign minister also said that he saw a role for India in addressing conflicts like the one in Ukraine.

"While the threat level is going up, we are seeing more and more disturbances to the international order. The basic values that we live by in Europe and India are democracy and the rule of law. And the democracies need to work together to stabilise as a counterweight to the unrest," he remarked.

"India has a very big role to play. In the Indo-Pacific, India is the big power. As a big democracy here in the Indo-Pacific, Europe and India must work together to coordinate and find more areas of cooperation because the world needs stability based on basic values and on the UN charter of international law. In this part of the world, India has a huge, huge role to play" he added.

Earlier Krisjanis Karins, delivered an address to the special Ministerial Panel of the CII India Europe Business and Sustainability Conclave, calling on India's businesses to develop cooperation with Latvia, notably in digital technologies, innovations and the space sector. The Foreign Minister highlighted Latvia's open business environment and focus on innovation.

The Raisina Dialogue is India's premier conference on geopolitics and geo-economics, committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the global community.

More than 2500 delegates from approximately 115 countries are participating in person, while millions worldwide will engage with the proceedings through digital platforms.

With representation from over 100 nations, the 9th Raisina Dialogue gathers a diverse array of participants, including ministers, former heads of state and government, military commanders, industry leaders, technology innovators, scholars, and youth.

The conference is hosted by the Observer Research Foundation in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India.

This effort is supported by a number of institutions, organisations and individuals, who are committed to the mission of the conference.

