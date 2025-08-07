India extends condolences on tragic helicopter crash in Ghana

New Delhi [India], August 7 : India on Thursday expressed its profound sorrow over the tragic crash of a Ghanaian Air Force helicopter that resulted in the demise of Ghana's Defence and Environment Ministers.

In an official statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Government expressed condolences on the crash of the Ghanaian helicopter on Wednesday which resulted in the loss of several lives, including the Minister of Defence, Dr Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, and the Minister for Environment Alhaji Dr Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the Government and the people of the Republic of Ghana during this time of national mourning. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families and all those affected by this unfortunate incident. May the departed souls rest in eternal peace", MEA said in its statement.

According to CNN, Ghana's Armed Forces said earlier on Wednesday that it had lost contact with a Z9 helicopter that was en route from the capital city of Accra to Obuasi, a mining town in southern Ghana.

It further reported that Julius Debrah, the chief of staff, said in a video statement that the crash was a "national tragedy" and announced that flags will fly half-mast until further notice.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Ghana earlier this year on July 2. This marked the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the West African nation in over 30 years. During his visit, PM Modi held bilateral talks with the President of Ghana, John Mahama, to review the strong partnership and discuss further avenues to enhance it through economic, energy, and defence collaboration and development cooperation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor