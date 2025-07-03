India-Ghana see "immense scope" in areas of critical minerals, defence, and maritime security, says PM Modi

Accra [Ghana], July 3 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (local time) held bilateral meeting with Ghanaian President John Mahama, during which they elevated their ties to a Comprehensive Partnership with Indian PM emphasising on "immense scope" in areas of critical minerals, defence, maritime security and energy.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "India and Ghana also see immense scope in working closely in areas such as critical minerals, defence, maritime security and energy. Enhancing cultural linkages was also talked about."

PM Modi described his talks with John Mahama as "extremely fruitful" and informed that the discussions were held on improving trade and economic linkages.

"We discussed ways to improve trade and economic linkages. Cooperation in FinTech, skill development, healthcare and other such sectors were also deliberated upon," PM Modi wrote on X.

PM also thanked the Ghanaian government for conferring him with ' The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana,' the nation's highest state honour.

"I thank the people and Government of Ghana for conferring 'The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana' upon me. This honour is dedicated to the bright future of our youth, their aspirations, our rich cultural diversity and the historical ties between India and Ghana," he said.

PM Modi also assured that India will always stand with the people of Ghana and contribute to the development of its partner.

"This honour is also a responsibility; to keep working towards a stronger India-Ghana friendship. India will always stand with the people of Ghana and continue to contribute as a trusted friend and development partner," PM Modi said.

This is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ghana in over three decades. The trip is expected to deepen the India-Ghana partnership and reflect New Delhi's continued commitment to Africa and the Global South.

